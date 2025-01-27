Mafia! 40-Year-Old Woman Dupes 11 People of Maize Worth K577 Million

Lilongwe Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman, Dyless Mbengo, for allegedly defrauding 11 individuals of maize valued at K577 million. Mbengo, from Gochi Village in Ntcheu District, deceived farmers and grain traders by claiming she was purchasing large quantities of maize for a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) aimed at distributing it to the needy.

According to Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, Mbengo would either pay with fake cheques or promise future payments backed by fraudulent documents of her non-existent organization. Each time she took the maize, she went into hiding, leaving traders at a loss.

Victims from Lilongwe, Nkhota-Kota, and Mzimba were left with substantial losses, ranging from K30 million to K260 million. Despite her evasion, Mbengo was arrested over the weekend following an intensified police investigation.

Mbengo is expected to appear in court this week to face multiple charges of Obtaining Goods by False Pretenses.

