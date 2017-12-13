Magic Promotions on Malawi gospel musicians awards

In a bid to appreciate talents and innovations made by gospel musicians in the country, the Lilongwe based promotion firm, Magic promotions will on 1st January 2018 present awards to artists who have been very exceptional in the year 2017.

Magic Promotions Communications manager Chris Loka said the presentation of awards will take place at Sheaffer ICA Marque in Lilongwe alongside the official launch of Walusungu Kishombe’s ‘Balaam’ album launch.

Loka said it is time now for Gospel artists to get recognition for their hard work and creativity.

“We have about 10 categories from song of the year, best Innovative male artist, best innovative female artist, song of the year and best upcoming artist among other’s”, he said.

He further said presenting an award to an artist signifies a lot in as far as boosting the morale of an artist is concerned and it also encourages artists to work extra hard.

“An award means a lot to an artist; it brings happiness and also instills the spirit of hard work and determination.

This is just the beginning, Malawian Gospel artists and music fans should be looking forward to Magic promotions awards in due course.

Loka added that the voting process is currently underway as people are sending text messages via WhatsApp and Magic promotions Facebook page.

Besides Magic promotions, other partners are MK Cooling System Refrigeration and air conditioning.

Since its establishment, Magic promotions has registered impressive record in the field by managing three major gospel events in the country, with over six musicians presently signed with them Including man of the moment walusungu Kishombe, Balaam hit maker.

