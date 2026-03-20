MAGLA advocates responsible gambling advertising to protect children

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has emphasised the need for responsible gambling advertising, saying measures introduced under Directive No. 1 of 2025 are aimed at protecting children and vulnerable groups.

MAGLA Director General Racheal Mijiga told a stakeholder meeting in Blantyre on Tuesday that the directive also maintains a balance between economic activities in the gaming and media sectors on one hand and the social dimension on the other for long term sustainability of the gaming industry and humankind.

Under the directive, gambling-related advertisements are only permitted to air between 21:00 hours and 06:00 hours to limit exposure among children.

The stakeholder engagement brought together media representatives, gaming operators, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), and other stakeholders.

Mijiga said the directive places clear restrictions on gambling advertisements to reduce children’s exposure.

“Children represent the future workforce and leadership of Malawi, making it necessary for regulators and businesses to ensure they are protected from harmful exposure to gambling-related content,” said Mijiga.

She added that businesses must consider the environment in which they operate, the wellbeing of society, and the ethical standards guiding how products and brands are communicated to consumers.

“These considerations must be placed first before profits if we are to achieve long term success,” said Mijiga.

Mijiga explained that the directive was issued to gaming operators and not directly to broadcasters.

She added that the directive was developed after concerns were raised by various stakeholders, including Members of Parliament, church organisations, and parents who had called for stricter controls on gambling advertising.

However, she said MAGLA opted for a balanced approach rather than a complete ban.

“As a society, we must find a balance between economic activity and social responsibility. Businesses, including radio stations, also need to make money, but we must consider the long-term impact on our human capital,” said Mijiga .

She added that adults who wish to access gambling advertisements can still do so during the permitted hours.

“Anyone who is an adult can still access these adverts after 21:00 hours. However, our priority going forward is to protect the future leaders of this country and the most vulnerable members of our society,” she said.

Meanwhile, President of the Media Institute of Southern Africa Malawi (MISA Malawi), Golden Matonga, welcomed the engagement and said dialogue between regulators and the media industry was necessary to find practical solutions.

“I thank management of MAGLA for honouring our request for this engagement. We believe in media freedom, but we also believe in responsible media practice. We cannot simply turn a blind eye to the harmful effects that may arise from our work,” he said.

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