Malawi Agenda 2063: Chakwera unveils multi- billionn MHC Headquarters Construction works in Lilongwe

Malawi leader President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, on Monday launched the Malawi Housing Corporation headquarters (MHC) construction project in Lilongwe.

Apart from launching the headquarters project, Chakwera also launched the construnction of 250, 000 houses.

Speaking during the function , Chakwera said he the just lauched project will be concluded as planned while he will be serving second term in office.

The President said experts allege population boom which has is increasing housing demand to 250, 000.

The President said , out of the project his Government has already built 500 Houses which some are nearing completion.

Once completed, the ambitious project will not only change the face of the Capital City but also help to address office space challenges.

President Chakwera accompanied by the First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera, was welcomed on arrival by Minister of Lands Deus Gumba, Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba and other dignitaries.

The Chakwera led administration has placed emphasis on infrastructure development to help accelerate the country’s social and economic growth in line with vision Malawi 2063 agenda.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!