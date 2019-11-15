Malawi Assemblies of God University  hold  6th graduation ceremony

Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU) on Friday held it’s 6th congregation on at Bingu Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe where a total of 250 students were graduating with Diplomas, Bachelor’s, Masters and Doctor of Philosophy Degrees.

Under the theme Innovations: A key to Economic Development. The graduation was being presided over by the Chancellor of the University who is also the President of Malawi Assemblies of God Dr. Edward Chitsonga and Minister of Education Science and Technology Dr. William Susuwere Banda MP as guest of honour.

University registrar Albert Newa told Nyasa Times that the University has three faculties of Commerce, Education and Theology and that the students are graduating in various programs including University Certificate of Education, Diploma in Early Childhood Development (ECD), Bachelor of Arts in Education languages and Bachelor of Arts social studies.

Other programs are Bachelor of science in Mathematical sciences, Bachelor of science in Business Information systems, Bachelor of science accounting, Bachelor of science Business Administration, Bachelor of science Marketing, Bachelor of science in Human Resources Management, Bachelor of science Banking, Bachelor of science Insurance and Bachelor of arts Theology.

“MAGU also offers masters and PhD degrees in theological courses.Since it’s establishment in 2013 MAGU exists to provide leaders with quality and innovative tertiary education that is transformational and Spirit empowered with global relevance based on Biblical principles,” he said.

He said the University is founded on the principle that serious and sustained discourse among people promotes intellectual, ethical and spiritual understanding and that the University operates on the following vision: To be a world-class university, culturally relevant, offering transformational education and quality leadership, applicable locally and internationally.

Newa further said, the graduates are really equipped with various skills to positively contribute to the economic growth of the country with passion and integrity.

“The mission of the University is: Exists to advance knowledge and produce innovative, Spirit-empowered technocrats and leaders who serve the nation and the entire world with integrity.

“With this we believe that MAGU is different and special as compared to other universities since students are shaped in all angles of human development i.e. intellectually, socially and spiritually. With this we believe that our students graduate fully baked and ready to contribute to the development of the country and the world at large,” he added.

