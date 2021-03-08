Malawi athletes shine in Zambia

Four Malawian athletes who went to take part in the “All Comers Tournament” in Lusaka, Zambia last Saturday, have made Malawi proud by doing well in the competition.

The four who are Stain Lifa, Gift Kawale, Mercy Malembo and Asimenye Simwaka, were in camp for a month before leaving for Zambia and are expected to be exposed to further competitions before going for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) ferried the athletes to Zambia where they competed in 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres, 800 metres, 1500 metres, 5000 metres and 10000 metres races. Other countries like Zimbabwe and DR Congo were also in attendance.

General Secretary for the Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM), Frank Chitembeya, feels if well supported, the athletes could do well at the Olympic Games in Japan.

“We need to encourage them. They have shown that they can do well. We thank the Malawi Olympic Committee for preparing the athletes well. They should continue supporting these athletes. Companies should come in to support the Malawi Olympic Committee so that we produce better athletes as a nation,” Chitembeya said.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Asimenye Simwaka, who also plays for the Malawi Women’s Football Team as a striker, said the Zambia experience was quite thrilling and encouraging.

“We feel very much encouraged. What we need is just to be focused and if we are well supported we can represent the country well anywhere,” said Simwaka.

