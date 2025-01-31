Malawi bets on sesame, cowpeas, and sorghum to transform agriculture

Ministry of Agriculture says Malawi’s agricultural sector is set for a transformation with a strategic focus on three promising crops: sesame, cowpeas, and sorghum.

In a bid to diversify agriculture and boost resilience against climate change, stakeholders from government, academia, and international organizations gathered in Lilongwe to validate findings on the value chains and market systems of the listed crops.

Director of Crop Development in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Elida Kazila emphasized the importance of diversification in achieving Malawi 2063 goals.

“With the introduction of this project on cowpeas, sesame, and sorghum, we see an opportunity to expand our agricultural production,” she stated.

“These crops offer resilience in the face of climate change and create structured market opportunities for farmers.”

On the other hand, Director of the Centre for Agricultural Research and Development (CARD) at Lilongwe University Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Dr. Innocent Pangapanga said Malawi is currently producing far below its potential.

“Our farmers are producing less than 40% of the potential yield for sesame and cowpeas due to poor seed systems and unstructured markets,” he noted.

He suggested that if the country improves on seed quality and create reliable market structures, these crops could be major export earners, reducing our dependency on tobacco.

The research conducted by CARD explored the entire value chain—from input supply to production, aggregation, and market access.

The findings revealed that sesame, cowpeas, and sorghum have significant demand in international markets, particularly in Japan.

However, the absence of organized markets and reliance on low-quality, recycled seeds are limiting their commercial viability.

World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director, Paul Turnbull emphasized the need for research-driven interventions.

“For too long, Malawi has focused on maize. It’s time to diversify. Strengthening research, improving seed varieties, and ensuring structured markets are key to making these crops a success,” he said.

He added: “The issue of low-quality seeds keeps coming up, and it’s a major missed opportunity. We need to multiply better varieties to boost yields and quality.”

“I hope these discussions will lead to concrete policy changes and a stronger commitment from government and development partners to prioritize these crops,” Turnbull said.

The strategic focus on sesame, cowpeas, and sorghum is set to transform livelihoods, drive economic growth, and position the country as a key player in resilient, diversified agriculture.

