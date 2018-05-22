Malawi boxer Ruth Chisale faces American in double title belt bout in Germany

Malawian Welterweight female boxer, Champion Ruth Chisale will on June 16, 2018 take on Layla “amazing” McCarter in a double title fight in Wildparkstadion, Germany.

The title fight has been organised by American Boxing Promotions.

The two boxers will be battling for Global Boxing Union Female World Welterweight (GBU) and Women’s International Boxing Federation World Welterweight (WIBF) titles in a 12 round bout.

Ruth, 20 “the black chocolate” has fought 11 bouts in which she has managed to come out with 10 wins and a loss.

Out of 10 bouts, Chisale has won five through technical knockout (TKO), two bouts on points, one on medical, referee technical decision (RTD) and one through unanimous decision.

While her opponent Layla McCarter, 39 and made her debut in 1998 has won 41 bouts, lost 13 fights and made five draws.

The Las Vegas born will be looking to add 42 wins on her boxing record when she meets Chisale in June.

In an interview in Lilongwe on Tuesday Manager of the boxer, Stephen Msiska confirmed the development that the female boxer would be leaving the country for the big fight in Germany and that she deserves what it takes to be a champion.

“These two title belts are world titles, if she wins which am optimistic that she will and that it will be good not only for her but to Malawi and Africa as the whole, she is in camp now so far so good we have done 35 per cent of the work and by the end of next week we will be somewhere.

“I should urge all Malawians to be behind this girl as she will be carrying the flag of Malawi so let’s support her,” he said.

The Lilongwe based boxer will be looking to continue creating her best record when she faces Layla come June 16.

She said that she is more than prepared to face the American boxer.

“It is like a development to me and I cannot miss this opportunity, I will try in all what it takes for me to grab these belts and bring joy to Malawi and Africa and I promise my supporters that I will go in Germany to do work and I will come back with good results,” Chisale promised.

