Malawi Bureau of Standards suspends 10 food operators

Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has said it has revoked licences or suspended 10 operators in the food and food processing for non-compliance to standards.

In a statement released on February 10, signed by the bureau’s Director General Dr Bernard Thole said the action followed a routine assessment they conducted recently.

Reads the statement in part: “The MBS would like to inform the general public that it has revoked the certification and or suspended operations of the following business operators due to non-compliance with relevant Malawi Standards: Suhanna Continental Bakery (bread and buns), Sanaa Superstore-North End Mall, Mzuzu (bread, buns, confectioneries and meat handling, Midland Fast Foods (catering services), Macdeema Cash N’Carry Mzuzu (butchery), Perekezi Enterprises (honey and coffee, Mzuzu Coffee Planters Cooperative Union Ltd (ground coffee), Emmanuel Lodge, Mzuzu (catering services), Our Daily Bread (bread and buns), Chipiku Stores-Game Complex Lilongwe (catering services, meat handling, bread and buns) and Korea Gardens, Lilongwe (catering services).”

MBS stated that the operators were found operating below the minimum requirements, food and food processing units-code of hygienic conditions exposing the products to significant food safety risk.

“In the interest of public health safety and in line with provisions of the Malawi Bureau of Standards Act8)/ (Cap 51:02) Sections 34 (1) and 39 (1), the MBS hereby exercises its mandate to withdraw the certification and or issue suspension order to these business operators until all registered shortfalls are addressed as stipulated in the relevant Malawi Standards and the certification is reissued or suspended is lifted,” further reads the statement.

In the wake of this MBS has appealed to the public to refrain from patronising services, buying and consuming products offered by these facilities.

