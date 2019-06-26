Malawi citizen dies under mysterious circumstances in Johannesburg

A man on his way to catch a bus home to Malawi died in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday morning under mysterious circumstances.

While his family says he was killed in a hit and run, other allegations are that he jumped from the building in which he lived on the corners of Bree street and Simmons streets.

One of the bystanders who did not want to be identified said the man was not hit by a car.

“I received a phone call around 6am from my friend telling me that the man fell from his flat after being pushed,” he said.

However the dead man’s brother in-law, Smith Kazembe, said his relative was on his way to catch a bus home to Malawi when an unknown car hit him.

Kazembe said he was called and told the heartbreaking news then told to go and identify his body.

“I received a call from the person who lives in the same flat as my brother in-law telling me that we have lost him. The news saddens me.”

Kazembe’s brother-in-law was allegedly sick hence he wanted to go back to Malawi.

His flatmate told Kazembe that the dead man had already bought the bus ticket and left 4am. However, the flatmate allegedly discouraged the man saying he must leave at 7am.

The man left anyway and died soon afterwards.

Johannesburg Central Police Station’s Constable Michael Kgatla said a case of inquest has inquiry has been opened and that police were investigating.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :