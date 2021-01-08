Malawi coaches body censure Tigers over Yasin sacking

The National Football Coaches Association of Malawi has expressed anger over Tigers FC’s management’s decision to fire Rodgers Yasini as the club’s Head Coach at the beginning of this week.

Under Yasini, the team registered a string of losses hence the decision by management of the club to hire Trevor Kajawa who was formerly in charge of Mtopwa Football Club. Kajawa started his job on Tuesday.

The coaches body says it not happy with the way Tigers fired Yasini and has also faulted Kajawa for rushing to take up the job at Tigers.

General Secretary for the coaches’ association, Davie Mpima, said Tigers are a club that is not respecting the rights of coaches.

“It is our duty to protect our coaches. When a team loses, it goes down to all stakeholders including management, players and the coach. The blame cannot wholly be hipped on the coach.

“A coach can be sacked but not in a humiliating way as Tigers have done. It’s sad that Trevor has jumped onto that job. Tigers are supposed to be left without a coach because they are not following procedures for hiring and firing coaches,” charged Mpima on a local radio station.

Ironically, General Secretary for the club, Akuzike Kafwamba, says he is not aware that Yasini was fired.

“Firing a coach is something that the whole management should know. I am not aware that Yasini was fired. I think that can best be explained by the Technical Director,” explained Kafwamba.

After losing to Ekwendeni Hammers in the last game, the fired coach, Rodgers Yasini, told sports journalists that it was difficult for the team to do well in the league until officials looked into the welfare of the players saying they had no proper boots, training equipment and that they were not getting their payments. Kafwamba has denied this allegation.

Tigers are on position 15 on the 16 team log table with only 4 points from 7 matches and they are not fulfilling any fixture this weekend.

