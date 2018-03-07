Malawi to comemorate international women’s day on 8 March

Malawi will join the world in celebrating the World Women’s Day which falls on 8th March every year in recognizing the different roles that women do play in the society.

Here in Malawi, the celebrations will take place at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe under the theme “Time is now rural and urban activists transforming women’s lives” whereby the first lady, Gertrude Mutharika will lead the day with prayers.

Speaking in an interview after a press conference that was held in Lilongwe on Tuesday, the Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Jean Kalilani said the day was set to reflect on some of the challenges that women face in their day to day life.

“The day provides with us a number of opportunities like equal participation in work places, equal rights and jobs; therefore, I do urge all Malawians to celebrate the wonderful day by acknowledging and appreciating the work that women have done to us.

“This year, we are focusing much on women who are in rural areas,” said Kalilani.

Kalirani is expected to lead the Malawian delegation to the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States of America this year where she will have a meeting with several stakeholders to tackle issues on gender based violence and others affecting women in Malawi.

United Nations representative on women in Malawi, Clara Anyangwe, said Malawi as a country was making progress in empowering women.

“Malawi has done a lot in empowering women but the challenge has been implementation. But now, we have the framework and Malawi has all it takes to overcome these challenges that women do face in their lives,” said Anyangwe.

