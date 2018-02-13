Malawi court jails 2 prostitutes for parading client naked over failing to settle sex-service bill

Two sex workers were on Monday sentenced to four years imprisonment with hard labour by the Ntcheu magistrate court for stripping naked and parading a male client around Mphate Trading Centre for failing to

settle a sex-service bill.

The convicts are Patricia Chapotera 21 and Ruth Wizman 20, both hail from Nsiyaludzu village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala, Ntcheu.

The jam-packed court through state prosecutor Inspector Evans Kantukule heard that on February 7, the 26-year-old youngman (name withheld) went for beer drinking at Friends Corner along the M1 road

at Ntcheu Boma.

Kantukule told the court that while at the drinking joint, the man was attracted with one of the sex workers and they agreed to spend a night together. He said everything went as planned until in the following morning when the man failed to settle for the services rendered to him.

“Therefore a quarrel erupted between the two and in the midst of the quarrel, another sex worker joined claiming that she was also yet to get her payment from the same man for the services she provided

sometime back,” he said.

The prosecutor told the court that the the sex workers then joined forces and resorted to stripping off the youngman leaving him completely naked.

He said more sex workers joined the fray while chanting ‘kabwerebwere uyu’ (he is a regular).

However, Kantukule told the court that it had to take the mercy of well wishers who rescued him and reported the matter to Ntcheu Police and the culprits were arrested the same day.

The two were charged with the offence of indecent assault which contravenes section 137 of the Penal Code. They both pleaded guilty and prayed for leniency.

In his ruling, Ntcheu First Grade Magistrate Crispin Sachuluka conquered with the state which argued for a stiffer punishment considering that if it was the women who went through the ordeal; the whole gender activists’ family would have descended on the man.

He then slapped the two to 48 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour as a deterrent to would be offenders. They both come from Nsiyaludzu Village Traditional Authority Makwangwala in the district.

