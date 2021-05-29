Malawi crowned second at 2021 African Individual Chess Championship

Malawi chess brainiac, Joseph Mwale, has made it possible for Malawi to be crowned second after he outshone fellow champions from such countries as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Senegal and Algeria.

Mwale admitted it had been “a tough tournament” and attributed the success to God.

The 2021 African Individual Chess Championship to place at the Golden Peacock Hotel in the capital Lilongwe and saw countries like Angola, Botswana, Egypt, Eswathini, Liberia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Somali, Uganda, Zambia and Kenya also participating.

At the tournament, all the four players that represented Egypt have qualified for the Chess World Cup 2021 expected to take place in Russia from July 10 to August 3.

Since Mwale scooped position 5 after the Egyptians, Malawi automatically took the second position as far as country rankings were concerned.

The four Egyptians are Adly Ahmed, Amin Bassem, Fawzy Adham and Hesham Abdelram. Malawi’s Chiletso Chipanga was also mentioned for his prowess.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama, hailed Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) “for managing such a big event.”

According to Msungama, much as the Covid-19 pandemic has hit hard the sporting industry, his Ministry would still ensure that sports is up and running and given the much-needed support.

Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) President Susan Namangale said hosting the tournament had been “an opportunity of exposure” and hailed her kindred for making it to second position.

African Chess Confederation (ACC) President Lewis Ncube said he was excited that everything had gone well and that the deserving winners had made it.

