Malawi designer  Lilly Alfonso engages VP Chilima to consider arts and creatives

Malawi’s fashion icon Lilly Alfonso has engaged Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima with a plea to consider arts and creatives in the new government.

Alfonso made the call at a meeting on Friday where Chilima engaged members of the private and public sector in the central region.

Lilly Alfonso was among the attendees from the private sector representing the fashion and creative industry.

“One of the issues that I raised was to also consider and include the creatives when it comes to matters that concern the public,” Alfonso said in an interview on Monday.

Lilly Alfonso further quoted Mariamu Fundi, saying, “We have to think about creating a new normal especially for the fashion industry. We must allow designers and creatives to not only enjoy creating, but also allow them to create freely, naturally and ethically. Making it easier and possible to evolve into creating sustainable products.”

Chilima has been meeting with the private sector and public sector on public services reforms in the central and southern regions.

The northern region meeting was cancelled due to the new Covid-19 restrictions.

Among many other projects, Alfonso is currently rolling out a 100 year plan initiative in which she is grooming young upcoming fashion designers on the fundamentals of fashion designing.

