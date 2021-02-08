Malawi disability organisations plead for inclusivity in Covid-19 strategic plan

Some local disability organisations in Malawi have pleaded for inclusivity of the persons with disabilities in the newly National Preparedness and Response Strategic Plan which is currently being drafted by The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

The organisations which are under the Federation of Disability Organisations in Malawi (FEDOMA) and others registered by the Non Governmental Organisations made the remarks on Friday, February 5 2021 during a virtual (Zoom) meeting organised by the Visual Hearing Impairment Association (VIHEMA) which advocates for people with deaf and blind disabilities with the fund from Disability Rights Fund.

VIHEMA organized the meeting in which it also invited fellow organisations of persons with disabilities whose main objective was to review some Covid-19 strategic plan which is being used by the National Presidential Task Force Committee and make sure that every organisation is given opportunity to express their concerns and be listened to the co-chairperson Dr John Phuka who also took part in the virtual meeting.

Projects Manager for VIHEMA Martha Momba told Nyasa Times that after going through the recent released strategic plan and the gazetted laws of the Covid-19 restrictions the disability Organisations noted some negative areas that lacked inclusivity of persons with disability in some cluster’s such as education, transport and logistics, shelters, water sanitation and hygiene just to mention a few.

“Honestly, the first strategic plan document had a number of challenges that could’ve infringed persons with disablities rights. So, after doing a proper assessment we thought it wise to engage Dr Phuka so that we should express our concerns and take advantage to ask the Task Force Committee to among other things; include persons with disabilities in their committee, make sure that the current new strategy that has started drafted to be inclusive by accommodate other views from disabled organisations to avoid creating some gaps like the way it was with the first strategic plan,” said Momba.

In his response, Phuka commended the disability organisations for organising the meeting wand that all the concerns presented was valid and deserves to be considered because they will help to create a conducive environment and protect lives of persons with disabilities in this period of global Covid-19 pandemic.

“The meeting has been very fruitful and I’m happy with ideas raised by the organisations because Covid-19 has really hit us hard and we don’t need to leave anyone behind in this fight if we are to win the battle, as such our committee will take into consideration these concerns inorder to make sure the disability community is getting a serious attention in as far as curbing the pandemic is concerned,” said Phuka.

A total of 13 local disability organisations took part in the meeting.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!