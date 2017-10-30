Malawi DStv subscribers to enjoy uninterrupted English Premier League action –Multichoice

MultiChoice Malawi sales and marketing manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda has said all digital satellite television (DStv) subscribers in Malawi will continue to enjoy uninterrupted live English Premier League matches until 2022.

Nyirenda made the remarks during a media retreat at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

He said DStv has exclusive rights to beam all 380 games from the current 2017/18 up to the 2021/2022 season in the entire region of sub-Saharan Africa.

But that’s not all, SuperSport also beams La Liga football, The FA Cup, German’s The DFB Cup, Spanish Cup (Copa Del Rey), UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, the African CAF Champions League and all FIFA tournaments.

“These live matches have been distributed across the DStv and GOtv brands such that every subscriber from those on premium to the lowest bouquet, Access, which is only K7 600, are now watching live football. This is unlike previously when live premier league football was only available on Premium and Compact-Plus bouquets,” he said.

Nyirenda also used the platform in Mangochi to advise Malawians not to pay subscription in South Africa, saying it is not worth it.

“Those who pay subscription in South Africa now have to think twice. Compact subscription in South Africa is now at R365 which is almost K20 000. When you add to that the charge of sending money to South Africa it makes paying in South Africa even more expensive than here at home,” explained Nyirenda.

Subscribers on Family bouquet now can enjoy La Liga football and the FA Cup at K11,400 per month while Access subscribers can also enjoy The FA Cup games at K7,600.

“This shows MultiChoice Malawi is a listening company. We realised our customers love football and have put football on every bouquet. Last year on November 1 we reduced prices on all bouquets and promised not to adjust.

“We have lived up to that promise. And we continue increasing the value by bringing more content,” Nyirenda said.

During the media retreat, journalists played mock premier league five-aside tournament among themselves.

The journalists were grouped in four teams namely Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The teams played each other in a round robin and Manchester United triumphed.

Before that the four teams also competed in a cooking competition which Arsenal won after preparing a good salad presentation.

