Malawi Electoral Commission fails to re-demarcate 3 wards

Pollster Malawi Electoral Commission says it is yet to re-demarcate three wards across the country, saying it is awaiting ministry of Local government to help it with the re-demarcation exercise ahead of the 2019 polls.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Moffat Banda said recently the pollster had successfully re-demarcated many over lapping constituencies and wards.

“We have just completed that exercise but the three wards of Luchenza, Township, Lumbadzi and part of Mzuzu and Nkhata Bay need the help of the government through the ministry of Local government,” he said.

He said MEC could not do it alone as was the case with the others, saying they were complicated.

Banda said MEC undertook the exercise after noting that some constituencies and wards were overlapping into each other and in some cases, the boundaries were not crystal clear causing friction between members of parliament and councilors.

“The exercise has helped to clean up the boundaries so that there are no more problems of constituency or ward boundaries,” said Banda who is head of the media for the commission.

The re-demarcation exercise comes at a time when some quarters are calling for the reduction of constituencies in the country, arguing 193 constituencies is too much for a small country like Malawi which has a population of only 14 million people.

The 193 members of parliament get close to K2 million in monthly salary and K50, 000 each day when parliament is seating or when meeting in committees.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :