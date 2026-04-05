Malawi Eyes Power Breakthrough as Mozambique Interconnector Nears Switch-On

Malawi could be on the brink of easing its chronic electricity shortages, with the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) expressing strong optimism that the long-awaited Mozambique-Malawi power interconnector will be commissioned within this quarter.

The development signals a potential turning point for a country that has struggled for years with unreliable power supply.

ESCOM’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Pilirani Phiri, said progress on the project has reached a critical stage, highlighted by the successful installation of a key component — a shunt reactor — at Phombeya Substation in Balaka.

This is not just technical detail — it is central to making the interconnector work.

The shunt reactor stabilises the system by absorbing excess energy and regulating voltage. In simple terms, it protects both the Malawian and Mozambican power grids from damage, ensuring safe and efficient transmission of electricity across borders.

Once operational, the interconnector is expected to start by importing 50 megawatts of electricity from Mozambique — a significant boost to Malawi’s strained grid.

Yet even as hope builds for future stability, the present reality remains harsh.

The Electricity Generation Company Limited (EGENCO) has confirmed that ongoing maintenance works at the Tedzani Hydropower Plant have temporarily reduced power generation, triggering prolonged blackouts during the Easter holiday.

The maintenance, targeting Tedzani II and IV units, has taken about 39 megawatts off the grid — a noticeable hit in a system already operating under pressure.

EGENCO spokesperson, Moses Gwaza, defended the timing, saying the works were deliberately scheduled during Easter when electricity demand is typically lower due to business closures.

“It is planned, preventive maintenance aimed at strengthening the system,” Gwaza explained.

He stressed that other key power stations, including Nkula and Kapichira, remain operational and continue to feed electricity into the national grid.

Gwaza also moved to dispel speculation linking the outages to water levels in Lake Malawi or discharge at the Kamuzu Barrage, insisting the maintenance is routine and unrelated to those factors.

Taken together, these developments paint a picture of a power sector in transition — balancing urgent repairs today with long-term solutions for tomorrow.

The Mozambique interconnector offers a glimpse of relief ahead. But until it is fully operational, Malawians remain caught in a familiar cycle: enduring blackouts now while waiting for promised stability.

The real test will be whether these projects deliver not just power — but consistency.

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