Malawi faith leaders re-commit to Covid-19 fight, vaccine uptake

Faith leaders from Malawi’s influential religious bodies have declared commitment to promoting the uptake of Covid-19 vaccine by dispelling myths, misinformation and disinformation surrounding the vaccine.

They told journalists in Mponela on Tuesday that they have identified a number of factors that have affected people’s attitudes and resistance to acceptance of the vaccine.

The concerned religious groupings that addressed journalists included the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), Malawi Council of Churches (MCC), Malawi Union Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist (MUC) and Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM).

Reading a communique after their day-long meeting at SMEDI Conference, EAM Secretary General Reverend Francis Mkandawire said vaccination, including that of Covid-19, remains the most powerful and effective tool in preserving health, wealth and life.

However, Mkandawire observed that general lack of confidence in the safety and effectiveness, convenience, and complacency among Malawians towards the vaccine.

“Religious leaders representing these bodies engaged communities and religious leaders of some districts of all the regions to understand the degree and drive of the hesitance to accessing and utilization of the Covid-19. During these engagements, the religious leaders identified several factors that have affected people’s attitudes and resistance to acceptance and vaccination,” he said.

He added that political focused agenda, under-resourced public health systems and misleading church teachings and doctrines also contributed to failure by most Malawians to accept the vaccine.

“It’s unfortunate that there are still faith groups, which discourage their members to take the vaccine. This must be condemned in strongest terms because we need to protect and preserve life,” he said.

QMAM Public Secretary Sheikh Jaffar Kawinga urged the government to build a meaningful and transformative partnership with the faith community to forge a maximum protection of Malawians.

Kawinga also asked fellow leaders to become and remain advocates of disease prevention and treatment.

