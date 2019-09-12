Malawi filmmaker Sukez shines in multinational ‘Whistle blower’ movie, trailer released

Malawi filmmaker Sukez, real name Gift Sukali, has said his HD Plus Creations team has proven that the local production industry is fertile after taking part in movie that was shot in three countries namely China, Australia and Malawi.

The making of an international movie titled Whistle Blower has seen the producer’s Perfect village entertainment and Edko Films Bill Kong travel around the three countries and encountered the hands of Malawi’s very own HD plus Creations when they visited Malawi.

In an interview with if.com.au, Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason described his collaborations with various production houses which involved HD Plus Creations as amazing

“It was a fantastic opportunity for creative partners to come together and do a perfect story, share skills sets and benefit from the financial incentives offered by all countries,” he said.

Speaking with Nyasa Times, CEO of HD Plus Creations Sukez Said the project took them by surprise as they never expected that such huge companies may recognize them amongst many other companies in the SADC region.

“W e were privileged to be part of the project and our skills have largely developed, we hope to expand as well as rolling out our own movies,”explained Sukez.

“Working with these big producers, cinematographers, drone operators, directors, among others, made me realise how big this industry can be and I also learnt a lot from these fellows.”

The Whistle Blower is a Chinese film set in Australia and Africa. Its movie trailer was released on Friday and the movie is slated to premiere later this month.

The movie is directed by Xiaolu Xue and some of its main actors are Jiayin Lei, Wei Tang and John Batchelor.

