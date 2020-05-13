Malawi government deletes 4000 pensioners from payroll

Government is this June deleting 4024 pensioners from payroll for failure to avail themselves for pay parade.

The outgoing Secretary for Treasury Cliff Chiunda says in a statement that the government has 37,984 pensioners on its payroll but only 33, 960 came for the verification exercise.

“The remaining 4024 pensioners failed to avail themselves for the exercise and will be deleted from the payroll effective June, 2020,” says Chiunda.

The physical verification exercise of pensioners was carried out by the ministry of Finance in collaboration with National Audit office (NAO), Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), National Registration Bureau(NRB), Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi Police Services (MPS) and the Department of Human Resources Management and Development (DHRMD) to flush out ghost pensioners.

Chiunda also says that the purpose of the exercise was to validate the existence of pensioners and update its database with correct contact details, account numbers and other important information such as National Identity card details.

“The exercise was conducted using biometric identification of fingerprints and National Identity Card issued by the NRB.

“The pensioner’s information was thoroughly examined against the National Registration Database, HRMIS Database and the Pension Payroll.

“The verifying officers would only sign on the registration form upon thorough scrutiny, and forms not signed were considered null and void,” he says.

He says those pensioners without National Identity Card but receiving monthly pension through commercial banks were not permitted to participate in this exercise.

“The Ministry is well aware that some pensioners are living outside Malawi and failed to participate in this exercise as they could not meet the physical verification requirements.

“In view of this, the Ministry will create a portal through its website, www.finance.gov.mw, where pensioners will register themselves and later be verified physically through their nearest Malawi’s Mission on dates to be announced,” says Chiunda.

He says the online registration is strictly for pensioners in diaspora and commences on commence from 14th May to 30th June, 2020.

Chiunda says in view of this, the diaspora pensioners are all requested to attach to the online registration form the following supporting documents: copies of National identity Card if available; Passport, latest passport size photo and valid visa.

The Ministry is also requesting pensioners who will be deleted but are still existing to avail themselves for verification at the Accountant General’s Department in Lilongwe from 15th June to 31st July, 2020.

These pensioners will be required to produce the following documents for verification and re-introduction on payroll; the National Registration Bureau (NRB)Identity Card; Copy of last pay slip, if available; Letter of retirement, if available; G.P. 10 voucher; if available Employment number; Pension number; and Bank details.

