Malawi govt finally embraces Bushiri: President Mutharika ‘exceedingly delighted’ with  Prophet, says Justice Minister

Malawi government took a bold and historical step of embracing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri South Africa-based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Saturday when President Peter Mutharika delegated Justice Minister Samuel Tembenu to represent him at the cleric’s crusade at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

This is the first time for such a high profile government official to attend Prophet Bushiri’s events in the country.

In his speech, Tembenu said President Mutharika would have loved to grace the crusade and relay his message alone. However, said Tembenu, the President is currently in United States of Anerica where he went to attend UN General Assembly.

Explained Tembenu: “The president sent me to tell you, Prophet Bushiri, that he is exceedingly delighted with your ministry work.”

Continued the Justice Minister: “ He also said I should inform the entire nation that he is part of your [Bushiri] Global Prophetic Tour which aims at winning 2 million souls for Jesus Christ.”

Tembenu said what Bushiri is doing in the Global Crusade i s biblicaland in accordance with the command of Jesus Christ who, in the book of Matthew (Bible) Chapter 28:19-20, He commissioned His followers to preach the gospel to all corners of the world.

“It is therefore pleasing to note that Prophet Dr Shepherd Bushiri who is a Malawian, is reaching out and touching many souls through his prophetic and healing messages and crusades.

“ We understand that lives of people are being transformed and situations changing the world over as a result of your Ministry. Millions of people are getting to know about our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ and in the process, receiving spiritual and physical healing.

“By holding these revival meetings, the Prophet is producing more co-workers that God is using to build His Kingdom,” said Tembenu.

Tembenu added that President Mutharika also appreciated Prophet Bushiri’s humanitarian work in the country.

The Justice Minister told the crusade that testimonies of Prophet Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church assistance in times of disasters are all over the country.

“Your work in this area is proof that the Enlightened Christian Gathering is a true and reliable partner

in the development of Malawi. Malawians are living testimonies of your marvellous deeds.

“On many occasions, your charitable works and helping hand have been felt in all corners of the country regardless of religious affiliation,” said Tembenu.

The Jutsice and Constitutional Affairs Minister said Malawi government shall always protect the right of religious bodies and institutions to practice their religion freely and without let or hindrance.

However, he pointed out that it is always a “matter of concern” when the church or religious bodies cross the parameters of religious liberty and become active participants on matters that are purely political and outside of religion.

“While government fully appreciates the church’s prophetic role in addition to the charity it undertakes, it is always important that there must exist mutual respect between the church and State,” he said.

Prophet Bushiri hailed Tembenu for the gesture and underlined that he will always make it a point to pray for the president and the nation of Malawi.

Bushiri added that he is delighted that government considered his crusade as a national event.

The Global Prophetic Tour has taken Bushiri to the United States of America (USA), Australia, Dubai, Nigeria, Tanzania and now his home Malawi. Next stop is Uganda as, Bushiri seek to win souls to Jesus.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :