Malawi govt needs K270 billion for flood victims relocation – Minister

Government says it needs K270 billion for the relocation of flood victims in a voluntary and participatory return program.

Homeland Security minister Nicholas Dausi said there was need to swiftly relocate the flood victims to upper land to avoid a repeat of fatal disasters.

At least 60 people died and over 20, 000 displaced in over 13 districts across the country because of cyclone Idai driven heavy rains and flooding.

Dausi said the program includes construction of houses for the flood victims.

Red Cross Society has pledged to construct 170 houses for the flood victims with 100 in Chikhwawa and 50 in Nsanje.

Meanwhile, World Food Program and the government has mounted eight big tents in Chikhwawa where the flood victims will move into to pave way for the preparation of standard eight examination in public schools where most of the flood victims are staying.

The standard eight examinations start from May 8 to 10.

Malawi Red Cross Society’s Cecelia Banda said the flood victims are more than ready to go back to their respective areas if the government provides them with construction materials.

