Malawi govt says coronavirus lockdown not imminent but remains an option

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has says general lockdown remains an option in the face of the coronavirus (Covid-19) but that it is too early to order curfew of citizens.

Dausi said this when a special Cabinet committee on coronavirus outlined strict new measures to tackle the coronavirus at a news conference in Lilongwe.

But the Minister was quick to point out that lockdown – when citizens will be stripped away their most basic freedoms to walk, to shop, to socialise and to congregate for prayer without hindrance – remains an option in the event the situation worsens

Dausi said “physical distancing” – the term used in place of “social distancing” –remains the best possible option for Malawians to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

“We also advise that the public follow the government’s hygiene guidelines,” Dausi said.

The special Cabinet committee on coronavirus has also announced the suspension of international flights except for those bringing medical supplies.

Malawian Airlines has since suspended flights to Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Harare and South Africa as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The airline’s Public Relations Manager Joseph Josiah has confirmed.

President Peter Mutharika last week declared a State of disaster, promising to marshal the government’s limited resources with a K15 billion fund to deal with the crisis.

He banned all public gatherings of more than 100 people including weddings, funerals, church, congregations, rallies, government meetings, shut schools and also suspended hosting of international meetings.

The national security apparatus has been ordered into action to enforce the restrictions.

Malawi is yet to register any Covid-19 case.

