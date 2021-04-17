Malawi govt says HRDC ultimatum over K6.2bn abused Covid-19 money ‘misplaced’

Government says it is surprising with the seven-day ultimatum issued by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) for the State to arrest abusers of the K6.2 billion Covvid-19 money.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said President Lazarus Chakwera is the one who instituted the audit of the funds and the release of the report.

He said therefore it would be wise for HRDC, to wait for government’s action on the matter.

Kazako said: “The ultimatum is misplaced because we are already doing a lot in ensuring we crush the culture of theft and abuse of public resources.

“It is this government that suspended all senior government officials that were suspected to have either participated or were involved in the abuse or tolerated the abuse to take place under their watch. We are already doing the right things, the major one being the presidential directive to have the K6.2 Billion audit done.”

The HRDC is pushing government to arrest and interdict people suspected of having misused and abused the country’s K6.2 billion, Covid- 19 Funds.

Addressing journalists on Friday afternoon in Lilongwe, HRDC Chairperson, Gift Trapence, said the misused funds must be recovered and that the law should take its course on those involved.

The remarks by Trapence follows a report by the National Audit Office on the use of the COVID – 19 Funds.

Trapence has since urged government to establish a special court to expedite trial for the suspects.

Government spokesperson Kazako said no one will be shielded and that the State apparatus will “break down any resistance.”

