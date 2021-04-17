Malawi govt says HRDC ultimatum over K6.2bn abused Covid-19 money ‘misplaced’

April 17, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Government says it is surprising with the seven-day ultimatum issued by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) for the State to arrest abusers of the K6.2 billion Covvid-19 money.

Kazako:  HRDC ultimatum misplaced
HRDC on Friday gave President Lazarus Chakwera seven days to interdict controlling officers at the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Capital Hill and in councils implicated in the abuse of K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said President Lazarus Chakwera is the one who instituted the audit of the funds and the release of the report.

He said therefore it would be  wise for HRDC,  to wait for government’s  action on the matter.

Kazako said: “The ultimatum is misplaced because we are already doing a lot in ensuring we crush the culture of theft and abuse of public resources.

“It is this government that suspended all senior government officials that were suspected to have either participated or were involved in the abuse or tolerated the abuse to take place under their watch. We are already doing the right things, the major one being the presidential directive to have the K6.2 Billion audit done.”

The HRDC is pushing government to arrest and interdict people suspected of having misused and abused the country’s K6.2 billion, Covid- 19 Funds.

Addressing journalists on Friday afternoon in Lilongwe, HRDC Chairperson, Gift Trapence, said the misused funds must be recovered and that the law should take its course on those involved.

The remarks by Trapence follows a report by the National Audit Office on the use of the COVID – 19 Funds.

Trapence has since urged government to establish a special court to expedite trial for the suspects.

Government spokesperson Kazako said no one will be shielded and that the State apparatus  will “break down any resistance.”

Mbekeani
Mbekeani
3 hours ago

In Malawi currently, about 20-30% of the population are illegal immigrants from ruanda, Burundi, Congo Somalia etc what is your government doing about this? Its killing business opportunities for Malawians most of whom are poor and uneducated. Kazako let me know your thoughts.

Mbuzi kusi
Mbuzi kusi
3 hours ago

Kazako, bring back the suspended staff and you and your fellow ministers resign, you have failed our country, Malawi is breeding in. Abject poverty because of political bastards like you and Chakwela

Stepson Jr.
Stepson Jr.
4 hours ago

Government will ‘break down any resistance’. All I see is breakdance by the honourable!

