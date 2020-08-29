Malawi govt to carry out personnel audit on civil servants

Secretary for Human Resource Management and Development, Blessings Chilabade has announced that government will from September 21 carry out personnel audit of all serving civil servants as well as other public servants, who are currently receiving service remuneration from public funds.

The memo, dated August 27 and addressed to all principal secretaries, heads of government departments and agencies and to all district commissioners, the exercise will be carried out by officials from the Department of Human Resources Management and Development, the National Audit Office and Central Internal Audit.

“There will be teams that will visit all Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) both at Central and Local Government levels in each of the 28 district offices,” says the memo from Chilabade

“At district level, the teams will start by visiting all offices situated at the District Council and thereafter extend the visit to sub-district offices where all officers will be met at Teacher Development Centres in accordance with the schedules that will be provided.

“In order for the audit teams to ascertain that the employees are bonafide civil servants, each and every officer will be required to report in person to the audit teams.”

Chilabade adds that as one way of verifying the employment status, each employee will be required to bring the following documentations:

National Registration Identification;

Academic and professional certificates;

Form PSR 19: Conditional Appointment on Probation;

Form PSR 20: Confirmation in Appointment;

Form PSR 32: Temporary Appointment;

Form PSR 34: Industrial Class Worker

Copy of the contract document for officers on fixed term contract:

Letters of promotion

Letters of interdiction, unpaid leave and secondment where applicable;

And authority to teach (for teachers)

“All employees are thereby requested to prepare for the Personnel Audit by having all the required documentation readily available for inspection by the audit teams so that the exercise can be concluded timeously.

“It should be noted that failure to produce the required documentation to the audit teams will be deemed that the particular individual is not a bonafide Public Servant and appropriate action, such as deleting them from the payroll or the Human Resource Management Information System, shall be taken.”

Chilabade alerts the public servants all Covid-19 safety measures, such as wearing of face masks, social distancing and washing hands regularly will be observed during the exercise.

Soon after the Tonse Alliance-led government was sworn in, there were revelations that some cadres of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) were on government payroll, mostly masquerading as teachers.

These cadres included women dancers at DPP and government functions, the morale youths who painted themselves in blue as well as some high profile musicians who performed at rallies.