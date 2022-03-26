Malawi hails Scottish Government for developing social enterprise sector

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Madalitso Kambauwa –Wirima has commended the Scottish Government for the role it is playing in the development of the social enterprise sector in Malawi.

Kambauwa- Wirima observed that the Malawi Scotland Partnership (MaSP), with support from the Scottish Government, has continued to create strong links between the two countries in many areas of development including social enterprise.

She made the sentiments on Friday during the 2022 MaSP Symposium held in Lilongwe.

The Deputy Minister said Malawi realizes the critical role that social enterprises play in this nation in contributing to economic growth and inclusion.

She said the journey to support social enterprises cannot be focused on the efforts of setting entities alone but balancing gender gaps saying every individual can vote with their resources to help drive social change in a sustainable manner.

Kambauwa-Wirima said social enterprises contribute to addressing today’s key social challenges including poverty, social exclusion and unemployment saying Malawi has a lot of challenges such as too expensive fertilizers and diseases such as cholera, malaria due to unhygienic conditions.

She said Malawi needs partners like Scotland to innovate together and share digital experiences, saying this is the only way for progressing towards better tomorrow encouraging all not to forget women as they develop their social enterprises.

The Deputy Minister said as social enterprises generate value that benefits local communities and society at large, scaling their social impact is not the interest of Malawi Scotland Partnership, but the Malawi Government as well.

“Government will support the scaling of social enterprises in this country to help them attract new customers, develop new products and diversify into new markets, among others,’’ said Kambauwa-Wirima.

She expressed hope that if Malawi can innovate and come up with enterprises that are viable, it can secure markets in Scotland as well as solve many social problems that people are facing today.

