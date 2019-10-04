Malawi in double tragedy power outage: Escom revives 6-hour load shedding

Malawi is expected to experience more prolonged hours of power black outs as the country has now lost 64.8 megawatts from Kapichira 1 power station.

A statement from power generators, Electricity Generation Company Malawi (Egenco) says that Kapichira unit 1 and 2 are on emergency outage to replace obsolete and won out excitation systems.

“…the excitation system is crucial to the power plant. The two machines in this power station have of late been giving problems because of the obsolete and worn out excitation systems,” says the press release in part.

It says Kapichira 1 and 2, which was commissioned in 2000, has been performing well over the years until the last five years.

Egenco says beginning 2017, the company started procurement of a new excitation system for both units which was delivered by the manufacturer in September, 2019.

“We could not do these works any earlier s the same time we had Tedzani 111 unit 5 and 6 out on rehabilitation, uprating and modernization work which has seen the station being uprated with 10MW,” says Egenco.

The statement says installation engineers from the suppliers ABB of South Africa arrived in the country on September 30 and are on site, saying it is expected that the two units will be available by October 12, 2019 after which generation at the station will be normalized.

Earlier, Escom said power black outs are now back in full swing due to inadequate electricity supply blamed on faults on low water levels.

In a statement, Escom says currently Aggreko generators are online but the main power supplier, Egenco, is experiencing restrictions to supply to Escom due to failure of their two machines at Kapichira and also failure of the 20MW diesel generators at Mapanga.

“This, combined with further decline in water flow, has resulted in reduction of available power by 86.48MW,” says Escom.

The power distributor says as such it has been forced to implement a six hour rolling power rationing.

Escom says customers have been divided into three groups of A, B and C, with one group starting from 5am to 11am, followed by 10am to 4pm group and the last load-shedding period from 3pm to 9pm.

