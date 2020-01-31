Malawi Interfaith AIDS Association new director advances income generation to sustain organisation

Newly appointed Executive Director for Malawi Interfaith AIDS Association (MIAA), Pirira Catherine Ndaferankhande, says she will expand the local resource mobilization base through investment in profitable Income Generating Activities (IGAs) in order to ensure the sustainability of the organization.

She says it is high time MIAA began to look beyond traditional funding partners for it to get more resources.

MIAA is an important organisation in Malawi for it is responsible for coordinating the faith based response in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the country.

It is an umbrella body of the following religious mother bodies; Malawi Council of Churches, Evangelical Association of Malawi, Episcopal Conference of Malawi, Seventh Day Adventist, Muslim Association of Malawi, Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi, Christian Health Association of Malawi and Pentecostal and Charismatic Network of Malawi as a subscribed member.

Ndaferankhande was appointed Executive Director on 1 December, 2019 after acting on the position for nine months.

During her acting capacity, she is already being commended for building a team of professionals at MIAA which has led to the reformation of all systems and operations within the secretariat.

Commenting on her appointment in an interview with Nyasa Times, Ndaferankhande said she is humbled and looks forward to working with her dedicated team in improving resources and operations of MIAA.

“We need to secure a plot to build our own office using proceeds from the IGAs. These proceeds will also improve and strengthen the coordination role of MIAA by functionally reviewing coordination structures currently in use such as Programme Technical Committee (PTC), District Interfaith AIDS Committees (DIACS) and Zone Interfaith AIDS Committees (ZIACs),” she said.

She added that the proceeds will also strengthen MIAA’s role by strengthening oversight over planning, monitoring and review of the faith-based HIV response in the country.

“We need to scale up the advocacy role on behalf of Faith Based Organisations (FBOs) on different HIV and AIDS related issues of national concern including gender-based violence.

“We need to align MIAA’s strategic objectives and thematic issues with the National Strategic Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Ndaferankhande.

She further said MIAA needs to expand its membership by lobbying those that are not yet members such as the prophetic ministries to join the organization and also create and maintain a healthy partnership with all relevant local and international agencies.

A letter from MIAA’s Board Chairperson Bishop Dr Gilford Matonga, which is meant to introduce Ndaferankhande to various stakeholders, describes the new Executive Director as being a holder of Bachelor of Science in Information Systems (Hons), post graduate diploma in project management and Master of Science in Leadership and Change Management from Leeds University.

The letter says she was the Head of Programs before being appointed to the new position.

While with MIAA, Ndaferankhande also worked as program officer responsible for various projects supported by UNICEF, Danish Church Aid, National AIDs Commission, UNFPA, Positive Action and several others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :