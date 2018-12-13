Malawi Junior Queens win silver medal, lose to South Africa in finals

The Malawi Under 20 Netball Team returns from the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region Five Youth Games in Gaborone, Botswana with a silver medal after losing to South Africa by 61 baskets to 29 on Thursday.

The Junior Queens show off their silver medals

The Junior Queens won their first game at the tournament against Zimbabwe by 40 baskets to 37. They went on wallop Namibia in theirs econd game by 68 baskets to 29 before beating the hosts Botswana by 55 basketsto 40.

But luck was not on the Junior Queens’ side on Thursday when they lost to rivals South Africa, surrendering gold to them and getting silver in return.

Team Manager for the team, Jane Kachali Saidi, told Nyasa Times that the young girls pulled up a marvellous performance despite losing to South Africa in the final game.

“The girls did a commendable job and I believe in them we have the future senior national netball team,” said Kachali.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) President, Khungikire Matiya, said the girls had made Malawi proud.

“As NAM we are so excited. This was the girls’ first international assignment. It’s not easy to get a silver medal at a competition of such magnitude. The girls worked very had and we need to applaud them,”remarked Matiya.

She said “Tsogolo la netball ndi lowala [we have a bright future for netball with this talent].”

