Malawi launches Japanese 5S-KAIZEN-TQM

Minister of Health and Population Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda on Tuesday officially launched the 5S-KAIZEN-TQM, which is currently being implemented in the country’s hospitals.

5S means Sort, Set, Shine, Standardize and Sustain while KAIZEN, which is a Japanese word means change for the better and aims at improving the efficiency in the healthcare system.

The launch took place on Tuesday at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the launch, Chiponda said the project, which started in 2007, has played a crucial role in improving healthcare service delivery in the country.

She added that the project gives chance to the facilities to use the available resources in improving the healthcare services and this helps to reduce costs.

Chiponda therefore asked health officials in the county’s hospitals to make sure that the project is sustained, as it will go along way in maintaining the welfare of the patients, thereby achieving the Malawi 2063 Agenda of a health nation.

In his remarks, Jica Malawi Office Chief Representative, Kazuhiro Tambara expressed satisfaction with the way the project is being run in the country’s hospitals, saying there is an improvement in the quality management.

He said the Japanese government is committed to help the Malawi government in the health sector in order to improve the welfare and safety of the patients.

Tambara said the project also aims at improving the efficiency of the health sector, considering the fact that the project involves using the available resources, hence reducing wastage in health facilities.

Dr Samson MNDOLO who is the hospital director for Queen Elizabeth Hospital applauded the Japanese government for supporting Malawi with the project, describing it as a tool in the improvement of the healthcare delivery in the country.

Among others, he said the project has helped in improving the patient’s safety, improving problem solving skills, improving work burden and team work, adding that it has contributed a lot towards organised working places.

He then urged fellow health officials to make sure the project is maintained in their facilities to achieve total quality management in the health facilities.

Mzuzu Central Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, Mzimba South District Hospital and Malamulo Adventist Hospital were selected as the KAIZEN Benchmark hospitals for showing the best 5S implementation performance status, leadership and availability of resource personnel, based on an assessment conducted in 2019.

