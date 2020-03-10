Malawi Law Society defends police over HRDC arrests

March 10, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Malawi Law Society (MLS) president Burton Chidongondo Mhango has backed the Police action in arresting two leaders of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka, saying by declaring their plan publicly to  seal State Residencesm which are protected, the activists flouted laws of the land.

Burton Mhango president Of Malawi Law Society: HRDC should not be lawless in their conduct

HRDC  and others, were planning a “citizen’s electoral justice march” to the State House on 25 March aimed to pressure President Peter Mutharika to sign election reforms bills passed by parliament.

Law Society president said being human rights activists does not mean they are above the law, saying they need  “not to be lawless in their conduct.”

Said Mhango: “An attempt ti commit an offence is a crime and planning  can lead to  committing  an offence. If someone was planning to seal State House that was  reason enough to be picked.”

Since last year’s May election results, the HRDC has been organizing protests, which have sometimes turned violent.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the plan amounted to incitement for unauthorized assembly.

“Basically, the charge is coming under Section 124 of the Penal Code that is of inciting people to seal state residences.  In fact, we have in custody the two individuals.  We will take them to court anytime soon,” he said.

Kadadzera said police were also looking for HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo who remains “on the run.”

Parliament in February passed the electoral reforms bills, which paves the way for fresh elections after the constitutional court nullified the May polls.

The court cited massive irregularities in the vote, which saw Mutharika re-elected.

The electoral bills propose a date for fresh elections and procedures to follow in case of runoffs.

Malawi’s constitution gives the president 21 days to sign the bills into law.  But, some activists, like the HRDC, and opposition parties worry Mutharika will drag out the process.

Lego
Guest
Lego

This guy Burton Mhango is a pro DPP.Even during Concourt he showed his side.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Wessi
Guest
Wessi

MLS we already discredited you on the elections case, so dont bother giving us your opinions. We dont want to hear from you

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jamax
Guest
Jamax

Tiyeni nazoni ife tizingomvera – watsala winayo – politics in Malawi unfolding slowly and we are learning alot…..kkkkkkk!!!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Gumede
Guest
Gumede

He wears the blue color

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Tito
Guest
Tito

Burton Mhango is a cadet

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
GoOnEr
Guest
GoOnEr

law society under Burton Mhango is useless palibe chanzeru

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
wa Nyau
Guest
wa Nyau

Chifukwa wanena zosemphana ndizomwe ukufuna iweyo?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
ZOSIILANA
Guest
ZOSIILANA

Ngati pa goat ya ma president a mabungwe ena Mmalawi muno ndi chimenechi chi cadet cha Law Party. A Burton you are still young musaononge tsogolo la profession yanu. Nyengo zimasintha and kunja kumachanso.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago