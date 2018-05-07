Malawi legend funeral at Kamuzu Stadium on Tuesday, burial at Misesa

Football legend,who was also Be Forward Wanderers technical director Jack ‘Africa’ Chamangwana will be laid to rest tomorrow on Tuesday at Misesa Cemetery in Blantyre.

Chamangwana died on Sunday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre after high blood pressure.

Meanwhile, sombre mood engulfed College of Medicine mortuary when hundrends of people saw the remains of Chamangwana leaving the place for his house at Magalasi.

There was silence when Wanderers players led by Alfred Manyozo jnr, Lucky Malata,Wongani Kaipa, Foster Namwera, Rafiq Namwera and Francis Mulimbika carried a brown coffin to a black hearse.

At exactly 3:10pm,the funeral procession to Magalasi left College of Medicine mortuary.

According to Wanderers trustees member, James Chuma it has pleased government to open Kamuzu Upper Stadium for Chamangwana’s funeral ceremony to take place.

Chuma announced at the mortuary that the ceremony will start at 9 oclock morning at Chamangwana’s residence before the body moves to Kamuzu Upper Stadium.

Later the remains of Chamangwana will be laid to rest at Misesa Cemetery.

Meanwhile, several clubs both from Malawi and abroad has send condolence message to Be Forward Wanderers and the Chamangwana’s family.

For instance,Nyasa Big Bullets and Kaizer Chiefs where Chamangwana played once played has sent their condolence message.

Malawians will remember Chamangwana as he served as the captain when the Flames first qualified for the 1984 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) and was the technical adviser when they made their second appearance in 2010.

Apart from coaching the Flames and Wanderers, he also coached top clubs in South Africa (Kaizer Chiefs) and Tanzania (Young Africans).

He was also in the Flames squads that won the East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup in 1978 and 1979.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :