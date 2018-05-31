Malawi let lead slip against Botswana: Cosafa Cup

Two games, no win. The Malawi national football team are at it again, disappointing results as they are out of the 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup following Wednesday’ 1-1 draw to Botswana.

Malawi were desperate to secure their maiden win in Group B and keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages alive.

The Flames got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock just five minutes into the game after the Zebras defence had failed to close down Precious Simbani.

The left-back, who had pushed forward, found some space outside the Botswana box before firing past Mwampule Masule with a low shot to make it 1-0 to Malawi.

The Zebras then took control of the game, but they struggled to create clear-cut chances as the Flames defence which was led by John Lanjesi, looked solid and organized.

The score was 1-0 to Malawi at the interval with Botswana having failed dismally to test keeper Brighton Munthali.

Botswana head coach Major David Bright introduced Thatayaone Kgamanyane in the second half as the Zebras continued their search for the equalizing goal.

Kgamanyane, who scooped the 2017/18 Botswana Premier League Golden Boot after scoring 20 goals, looked lively for his side down the right-hand side.

The left-footed attacker played a delightful cross into the box and his teammate Kabelo Seakanyane headed the ball straight at Munthali, who made a comfortable save.

However, Seakanyeng was not to be denied in the 88th minute as he beat Munthali from close range to ensure that the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Wednesday’s results saw Botswana remain at the top of the Group B standings – a point above second-placed Mauritius and third-placed Angola, while Malawi are placed fourth with a single point.

Malawu will wrap up their group stage campaign against Angola on Friday, while Botswana are scheduled to face Mauritius on the same day.

