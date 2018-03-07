Malawi may renew maize export ban, go register SIM cards —Mutharika

Malawi government may implement a new Executive order for the maize export ban to avoid creating a shortage of the staple grain, President Peter Mutharika has hinted.

Mutharika said during the launch of the National Security Policy in Lilongwe on Tuesday that maize is a security commodity in Malawi hence the need to safeguard it as its shortage can affect nation’s social security.

Farmers in the country protested the maize export ban effected last year to avoid creating a shortage of the staple grain, wondering why government pushes farmers to practise good farming methods yet once surplus food is produced, the government closes borders, restricting them to selling their produce locally.

But Mutharika said maize scarcity puts people’s lives and health at risk.

“If my people are to have enough food, I would rather continue with the banning of maize exports to secure them socially than to sell it outside just to please other quarters,” said Mutharika

The President also touched on the mandatory SIM card registration exercise , urging all Malawians to register their sim cards to make the Cyber Law enacted in 2016 operational and relevant.

“The more we get advanced in technology, the more others use cyber to destroy society. The world has come to a point where counties can be attacked and be paralyzed within seconds at the click of a button. In Malawi we have a law on cyber security and registering simcards is one step towards ensuring that it works properly and that everyone uses technology responsibly,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika also promised that his government will always ensure there is economic, food, job, investment and military security to make Malawi a better place for everyone.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :