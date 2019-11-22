Malawi media giants commit to continued professionalism and fairness

Two giant private owned news organisations Times Group and Nation Publications Limited have committed to continue professionalism and fairness in their watchdog role for the public.

The commitment was sounded by editorial management of the two publications during the visit of Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Mark Bottomani to their newsrooms as part of his familiarisation tour of establishments under his jurisdiction.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Nation Publications Limited, Alfred Ntonga, hailed the minister for the visit and assured him that as a media house, they will continue to be objective, fair and factual in their reporting.

Ntonga said fake news and negative reporting has no place at the institution and reporters are fully aware of what they are supposed to report on which he said has to be research based.

“Nation publication always strives for fairness where all parties are given a chance to be heard. Other than that, we also rigorously guide the information that goes into our stories and we don’t defend errors,” said Ntonga.

He added, “We will however consider the observations made by the minister and suffice to say, as Nation newspaper, we already have desks such as advocacy, development and investigative desks that we think compliments to governments efforts.”

Ntonga also briefed the minister on NPL profile, operations and the company’s five titles comprising the flagship newspaper The Nation, Weekend Nation, Nation on Sunday, Nation Online and Fuko.

Editor-in-Chief for Times Media Group, George Kasakula concurred with Ntonga saying the media house will ensure objectivity, fairness and facture in its presentation of news.

“It is always encouraging for a minister to visit us and we discussed a number of challenges that am sure will be addressed,” Kasakula said.

Times has three titles comprising the Daily Times, Malawi News, Sunday Times. It also has Times Radio, Times TV and Times online.

Among other areas, Botomani visited newsrooms, newspaper production centres and offices for various officers.

