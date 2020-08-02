Malawi model Mable Khonje to launch new lingerie line in Europe

August 2, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

Netherlands-based Malawian model and former Miss Malawi beauty queen organiser  Mable Ameera Khonje tapping into the lingerie industry.

Mable  (c) with models on ‘Boudoir’  lingerie  collection
‘Bouduir’  intimates collection by Doll Mable
‘Boudouir’  intimates collection

She shared photos of models wearing her ‘Boudoir’  intimates collection that will be available from August 6 when she will be launching the lingerie line  in Amsterdam at  WestCord Fashion Hoyel.

“It is my line I have desined it myself and its going to be available here in Europe and stock is already in Malawi,” said Mable who also  launched a lipstick label Doll Mabel, told Nyasa Times.

Mable said ‘Boudouir’ lingerie line will  serve a diverse, style-conscious consumer that values accessibility, affordability and self-empowerment.

Born Mabel Banda on 10 August 1983 in Zimbabwe, she  comes from Mitawa Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Tambala in Mayani, Dedza. She is married to Sanderson Khonje and is a mother to two sons.

She did part of her primary school education at Alfred Beit International School in Harare, Zimbabwe before going to Lilongwe Girls Primary School. She later went to Dedza Girls Islamic Secondary School after which she attended Malawi College of Accountancy and Varsity College in Pretoria South Africa where she studied accountancy.

Mabel now holds an associate degree in public relations and communications from the University of Wales in Cardiff, attained in 2010.

Mchawa
Guest
Mchawa

Kukonda ndalama mwana wa mchawa. Mpaka katundu pamtunda.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

Useless

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mpweya zii
Guest
Mpweya zii

Couldn’t the headline be more positive?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
H E Nyaphapi One
Guest
H E Nyaphapi One

Nice legs.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
China
Guest
China

Akazi ali kuntchito kikiki

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Herb
Guest
Herb

Well done Mable. Wishing you all the best. Keep raising the bar!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
