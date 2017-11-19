Malawi, Morroco match moved to October 2018

Malawi will not travel to Morroco for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March next year but in October after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) changed the fixture, Nyasa Times understands.

The Flames and hosts Cameroon top Group B of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers with three points apiece while Morocco are third.

Head coach for Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) said Moroccans aretactically and technically sound hence the Flames need ample time to prepare before meeting them.

Football Association of Malawi is yet to comment on the latest development.

