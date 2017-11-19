Malawi, Morroco match moved to October 2018

November 19, 2017 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi will not travel to Morroco  for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March next year but in October after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) changed the fixture, Nyasa Times understands.

Flames to have more time to prepare for Morrocco

The Flames and hosts Cameroon top Group B of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers with three points apiece while Morocco are third.

Head coach for Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) said Moroccans aretactically and technically sound hence the Flames need ample time to prepare before meeting them.

Football Association of Malawi is yet to comment on the latest development.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

More From Nyasatimes