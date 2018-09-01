Malawi, Mozambique police meet over cross-border crime

Police officers from Malawi and Mozambique have met in Chikhwawa to find lasting solutions to the increasing number of cross-border crime which include cattle theft.

Chikhwawa police station officer in-charge Davie Chingwalu met his counterpart from Zobwe.

Chingwalu said the meeting was called to brain storm on how best to deal with livestock thefts from both sides as well as the depletion of natural resources especially trees from Lengwe National Park and criminals such as rapists who flee to Mozambique after they commit a crime in Malawi.

“We don’t want Mozambique to be a safe haven for criminals in Malawi. This is why we want our counterparts in Mozambique to deal with those matters,” he said.

One of the officials from Lengwe National Park Alick Makanjira said people cut down trees from the park and sell them in Mozambique, saying the situation is now worrisome.

The two countries also agreed to have an immigration post at Chikula border where immigration officers should be stationed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :