Malawi MPs snub CSOs, to go ahead with allowance hike

Members of parliament say they will go ahead with their decision to hike their daily sitting allowances and continue to have vehicle duty free status despite threats of protests from some civil society organisations (CSOs).

Alex Meja, the chairman of the legislators’ welfare committee said the CSOs protesting against the allowance hike and the motor vehicle tax exemption status are not well informed.

“Members of parliament are suffering. Their take home pay cheque is pathetic. They are paying K16 million in loans,” said Meja.

The legislators want an allowance hike from K50000 to K80000 per day which the CSOs say is immoral taking into the state of the economy as most people are struggling to survive.

In an going budget sitting of Parliament, legislators had asked for a 10 percent increase to their salaries and allowances.

They also pressed government to top up on constituency and local development funds (CDF and LDF), now that development projects have stalled and as they need to complete the projects in a few months—before the Tripartite Elections next year.

