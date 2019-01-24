Malawi musicians mourn music icon Oliver Mtukudzi: Joseph Tembo releases tribute song

The death of Zimbabwean music icon Oliver Mtukudzi has sent shock waves even to Malawians artists who have paid tributes to the the King of ‘Tuku Music’ who has died at the age of 66.

Malawian musicians have since joined Zimbabweans and the rest of Africa in mourning Mtukudzi who died on Wednesday at Harare’s Avenues Clinic.

Zimbabwe’s state daily The Herald said the renowned musician succumbed to a long battle with diabetes.

According to sources, Mtukudzi has been in and out of hospital since December.

Joseph Tembo is one of the most talented young guitar wizards on the local scene who once shared the stage with the departed ‘Tuku’.

Apart from Mtukudzi himself, Tembo throughout his career he has collaborated with several artist and has also promoted and produced music for several great musicians.

Tembo’s style of music that resembles Zimbabwean Mbira music as he is a Sena, a southern Malawian tribe that has a common ancestry said: “He [Mtukudzi] was my mentor! He created his own “Tuku Music” that will live forever with us as a lot of young musicians in Zimbabwe and even me are singing. He had a good long career with so many albums released. He was humble”.

“I remember to have shared same stage with him twice when he toured Malawi in 2004 and 2005. We did three shows together and that was one of the great moments in my life” Tembo told Nyasa Times.

In appreciation and respect to Mtukudzi’s glittering music career and contributions, Tembo spent an overnight producing a tribute song for the fallen hero after his demise.

In the song, Tembo describes Mtukuzi as a father, teacher and pillar of music.

“Tidzaimba ndi ndani Vuma, Vuma iwe! Tidzaimba ndi yani Mtserendende, mtserendende iwe! Tidzaimba ndi ndani waitama basi..waitama basi, Mzimu wanu uwuse mu mtendere Oliver Mtukudzi, Mugone bwino mfumu ya a Tuku music , Tukudzi mugone bwino mupume bwino mfumu ya Tuku Tidzonananso. [Who will we sing with Vuma, who will we sing with Mutselendende, who will we sing with Waitama Basi, May your soul rest in peace Oliver Mtukudzi, Sleep well King of Tuku music, Mtukudzi rest well King of Tuku Music]” sings Tembo in one of the lines.

On his part, Malawi legend Lucius Banda described Mtukudzi as Africa’s music custodian.

“African music, especially within sadc is in danger…The custodian has slept,

I cry for the big brother…Rest in peace Oliver” said Banda.

Emma Masauko who was once a dancer in Banda’s Zembani Band before she started singing hailed Lucius Banda for his collaborated efforts that helped Masauko and the rest of Zembani Band members share stage and perform with Mtukudzi when he visited Malawi.

“I am so grateful that you made it possible for us (Zembani Band) share the stage and perform with the legendary Oliver “king of Tuku” music, more than once here in Malawi! We live to honour and cherish those priceless moments! I celebrate his life tonight knowing his soul will continue making music, as we live in body and soul.” said Masauko the night Tuku died.

He is survived by his wife Daisy and children.

