Malawi National Football Team Coach Marinica fired

Head Coach for the Malawi National Football Senior Team, Mario Marian Marinica, has been fired.

According to a press release issued by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and seen by Nyasa Times, the Romanian coach’s contract which expires on 30th April 2023 will not be renewed.

This is coming after back to back loses against Egypt in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers. Malawi lost 2-1 to Egypt in Cairo on March 24 before losing again 4-0 at Bingu National Stadium last Tuesday, March 28.

So many soccer loving fans were scene carrying placards and chanting songs against FAM President Walter Nyamilandu Manda as well as Coach Mario Marian Marinica at Bingu National Stadium on Tuesday.

“Given this mutual understanding, Coach Marinica will proceed on his scheduled annual leave up to April 30th, 2023.

“FAM will live to remember Coach Marinica for bringing great joy and pride to the nation of Malawi by guiding the Flames to the historic qualification of Round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon,” reads part of the press release by FAM.

Recently, Human Rights activist Undule Mwakasungula joined thousands of Malawians in calling for the firing of Marinica.

In his press statement, activist Mwakasungula argued that it was not a secret that Malawi has been performing poorly from the time the Romanian was recruited and that every Malawian wondered why FAM continued to back him despite the poor results.

“We cannot deny the fact that Malawians are soccer loving people who enjoy football and would like to see their national team rise on the continental and world level as giants like it is with Morocco, Egypt, including Zambia, just to name a few.

“As a country that is struggling economically, the government has tried its best to invest in the success of our national team but with no fruits,” observed Mwakasungula.

He therefore asked FAM to urgently review the performance of the foreign coach for the good of football in Malawi.

“Malawians are crying for the national team to emulate the old soccer days of Kinnah Phiri, Jack Chamangwana, Zolo Msiska, Barnet Gondwe, Harry Waya, Reuben Malola, Donnex Gondwe, Holman Malunga, Denis Saidi, Boniface Maganga and Peterkins Kayira, just to name a few. These great Malawian players sacrificed and set a foundation for football in this country,” remarked Mwakasungula.

