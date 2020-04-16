Malawi officials ban Mozambicans from getting treatment at Dedza hospital

Officials in Dedza have banned Mozambicans and other foreigners from getting treatment at Dedza district hospital as way of preventing the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

The district has not registered a Covid-19 case but there are threats of the disease because of Mozambicans who flock to the district hospital to seek medical help.

Dedza District Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu told journalists on Wednesday after a full council meeting on Wednesday that the decision has been taken by traditional leaders, councillors and other officials to prevent the foreigners, mainly Mozambicans, from putting the locals at risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

“They also agreed to make sure that the foreigners are not using unchartered routes to enter into the country,” said the district commissioner.

Meanwhile, new admissions at the hospital are now restricted to serious cases only including expectant mothers who are due to deliver as a measure to decongest the facility in view of the raging COVID19 outbreak.

District Health Office Spokesperson, Mwai Liabunya, says the facility will discharge patients regularly and patients on long term medication such as the diabetic and hypertentive shall get drugs enough for months.

Liabunya, however , said the decongestion will enable the hospital provide patients three meals per day from previous two. No visitors shall be allowed at the facility.

