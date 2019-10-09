Malawi on track on attaining sustainable energy, says UN study

United Nations has said the country is making significant efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals 7 (SDG 7) but requires concentrated efforts from all stakeholders.

The remarks were made on Wednesday at BICC in Lilongwe during the launch of Malawi’s Sustainable Energy Investment Study’ which attracted people from the academia, experts in energy matters some members of Diplomatic corps and officials from different ministries.

Director of the United Nations Office of the High Representative for Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS), Heidi Schroderus Fox said only 11 per cent of Malawians have access to electricity.

“The study highlights that the country is on the right track but there is need to accelerate progress. It is obvious that achieving universal access to modern, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy by 2030 which is already in 10 years will require not only strong political vision but also a major in investments,” she added.

The study revealed that by now only four per cent access electricity in the rural areas hence need for enhancing rural electrification exercise.

UN Representative Maria Jose Torres Macho said about US$ 3 billion should be invested to change help in reversing the situation so that access to electrify should be improved.

“It is clear that many countries across Africa, the scope for energy investment has not been favorable and Malawi needs to be positioned to make strategic and targeted use of its public finance to catalyze private investments,” Macho said.

Chief Director in the Department of Energy Affairs in the ministry of Energy and Mining, Chimwemwe Banda said it was the wish of government to diversify on the sources of power.

“We can agree that this figure is very small because we only depend on hydro power which is having problems with the issues of climate change, like Shire River water levels declining and poor downfalls,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :