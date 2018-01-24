Malawi Parliament committee recalls Auditor General on Pioneer Investment K560m claim

January 24, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Auditor General Stepheson Kamphasa has been summoned to  appear again before the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to explain his  endorsement over   a K567 million interest payout controversy involving  Pioneer Investment and with Malawi Police Service (MPS).

Kamphasa: To submit further documentation

Pioneer Investment  is a company linked to Zahir Karim, whose  family is accused of corrupting state contracts.

According to documents in possession of Nyasa Times, the company is claiming K567 million in interest for what it says was late payment from January 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017 for goods which were supplied  to government after receiving advance payment.

Like the notorious Guptas of South Africa, the Karim family  is controlling some  state affairs as the the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government continues to be facing allegations of corruption amid a worsening  unemployment.

Inspector General of Police Lexten Kachama told the House Committee that there is no merit to pay the interest as it did not form part of the contract.

Auditor General at first refused to pay but was reportedly “bulldozed” to uthorise Treasury to effect payment to the company.

PAC chairperson Alekeni Menyani and his deputy Kamlepo Kalua confirmed they have recalled Auditor General  following “conflicting information” on the matter.

Kaphasa reportedly told the committee that  he had unearthed more documentation which he wanted t submit.

Secretary to Treasury Ben Botolo appearing before PAC  last Saturday said indicated that he will not make payment until further advice from either the Auditor General or the Attorney General.

“I know Pioneer is hating me…I have stood my ground not to make this payment until we verify issues raised. I am also surprised why the police has continued to deal with Pioneer which has always given them tough time,” he explained.

Attorney General Chalres Mhango and Karim of Pioneer Investment are expected to appear before the committee.

Menyani  said Pioneer Investments needs to be investigated further.

Yahya Yahya Jammeh
Guest
Yahya Yahya Jammeh

Inu Parliamentary Committee musatinyanse ndi nkhani ya Kamphaasa ndi Pioneer. Ndinu nomwe muwaipka pa mipando anthu oterewa President akawasankha. Ndipo paolimwe yemwe tinanmawa kuti walephera atakumana ndi Parleiamnetary Committee. Mumakhala mutadyetsedwa mans kapena chyiani. Mukungofuna ma allowance basi kuti muzioneka ngati mukugwira ntchito m’malo mokalima kumunda nyengo ino.

3 hours 13 minutes ago

