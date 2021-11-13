Malawi participating in Dubai Expo in United Arab Emirates

The Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe has disclosed that Malawi is actively participating in the Dubai Expo 2020, which is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates.

The expo opened on October 1, 2021, and will run up to 31st March 2022.

The event was supposed to be held in 2020, but due to the upsurge of Covid-19 cases worldwide, it was postponed to this year.

Addressing journalists in Lilongwe on Friday, Gwengwe said Malawi is actively taking part in the expo where “we have a pavilion with spectacular displays of Malawian products and services.”

“For Malawi, the climax of the expo will be the Malawi National Day, which falls on 20th November 2021. During this national day, we have planned to display the very best of Malawian products, cultural assets and innovations on a global stage,” he said.

According to the itinerary, State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima will lead the Malawi delegation, together with other cabinet ministers, who include Gwengwe himself and his Tourism and Mining counterparts and other senior government officials from relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) will also be attending the national event.

Gwengwe stated that apart from celebrating the national day and showcasing Malawi’s products, the expo presents an opportunity for the country to establish market linkages with potential investors and international financiers of our bankable investment projects through B2B meetings that have been lined up.

“Fifteen (15) companies are currently exhibiting their products at the expo,” he said.

On the other hand, the minister disclosed that the second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) has been slated for 15-21 November 2021 in Durban, South Africa.

IATF is the biggest trade fair on the African continent designed to support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

“We are also taking part in this event because, we are now a State Party to the AfCFTA and as such, the fair presents an opportunity for us to establish business linkages with buyers from the across the continent. The programme for the fair has been made in such a way that there will be side meetings and events where public as well as private sector officials will engage the companies at the fair.

“So far, thirty (30) companies from Malawi have confirmed their participation at the IATF2021. The SME’s are also part and parcel of the fair. Let me thank GIZ, World Bank through AGRICOM Project for supporting participation of some of these SME’s,” said Gwengwe.

