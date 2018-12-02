Malawi players on target in South Africa: Mzava, Gaba secure wins for their teams

The fast forgotten Malawi national team skipper Limbikani Mzava on Saturday scored two goals at Princess Magogo Stadium to help his South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Golden Arrows venture into the top 8 of the ABSA Premiership.

Mzava put Arrows ahead from the spot in the 27th minute.

Again Mzava was on target from the spot after Chiefs conceded the second penalty few minutes later.

In a similar fashion like the first penalty, Mzava made no mistake but to put the ball at the back of the net through the right corner despite the goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune getting a slight hand on the ball.

Chiefs cut the deficit in the second half following a defensive lapse.

The defeat leaves the Amakhosi stuck in fifth position while Arrows move into the top eight ahead of Cape Town City who lost to Highlands Park in an early kick off on Saturday.

In another match involving Malawian player on Saturday, Bidvest Wits and Flames international striker Gabadinho Mhango scored a lone goal to help his side bag in three points against Black Leopards in an entertaining match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Mhango came in as a substitute in the 72nd minutes to break the dead lock with nine minutes remaining.

