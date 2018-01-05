Malawi Police arrest 4 dangerous criminals, 1 sex offendor in Dwangwa

Malawi Police at Nkhunga Station in Nkhotakota have arrested four men suspected of being criminals who have been terrorising areas around Dwangwa Trading Centre in the lakeshore district.

The Station’s Public Relations (PRO) Officer, Ignatius Essau identified the four as Thom Semu 25, Gift Mkandawire 24, Francis Phiri, 21 and Yamikani Phiri, 18.

Esau said the four were netted during the sweeping exercises targeting people who have been frightening the area.

“During the exercise, police recovered items suspected to have been stolen, some of which included computers, speakers, DVD player and screen. The suspects were also found with some breaking implements including an improvised master key,” said Esau.

The PRO said the suspects will be taken to court to answer charges of breaking and theft.

In another development, the law enforcers at Dwangwa Police Station in Nkhotakota are keeping in their custody 18 year old Chiyanjano Elias for defiling his 14 year old cousin (name withheld).

The PRO (Ignatius Esau) told this reporter Elias, who lives with his uncle, took advantage to defile the girl when all relations went to farm leaving the girl at home.

“While at the field, the suspect told his uncle he wanted to drink water (at home) only to have canal knowledge with the girl. The issue came in light when the girl reported the incident to her parents,” Esau said.

The Police Officer explained that both the suspect and the victim come from Fala Village in Traditional Authority Kanyenda in Nkhotakota.

The security officers further advised parents to scrutinize the behaviour of people who they stay with, saying some might be monsters to their own children.

Elias will answer the charge of defilement which contravenes section 138 of the Penal Code.

