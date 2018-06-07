Malawi Police arrest eight Ethiopians for illegal entry

Malawi Police in northern border district of Karonga has arrested eight Ethiopians in Chirambiro Hills for allegedly entering into the country without proper travelling documents.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, Karonga Police Spokesperson, Enock Livason said the enforcers arrested the eight Ethiopians following a tip-off from members of the general public.

“We were informed about strange people hiding in Chirambiro Hills in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu in the district,” he said.

Livason explained that the police urgently responded to the reports and rushed to the said hills where they intercepted the illegal aliens.

“Upon interviewing them they all failed to produce valid travelling documents which they have used to enter into the country and they were arrested forthwith,” the Spokesperson stated.

The suspects are currently in Police custody and have been charged with the offence of illegal entry and they will appear before the court of law soon.

Police have since commended members of the general public for working in collaboration with police in curbing criminal activities in the district.

